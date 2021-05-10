CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two suspects ran into Marketplace Mall and hid after gunfire erupted between two vehicles in Champaign, police said.
Authorities said witnesses saw two vehicles chasing each other with bystanders hearing gunfire on Monday evening. This led police to outside of Marketplace Mall property.
Police reported learning two suspects abandoned their vehicle near the mall and fled into a mall store. Officers identified the suspects as 19-year-old Jeremiah Moore of Champaign and 19-year-old Patrick Cross of Urbana.
The suspects both possessed firearms with extended magazines when they were arrested, police said. They said the vehicle the men were driving was recovered and found to have gunfire damage.
Police added they found over 25 spent shell casings on Market Street south of the Salvation Army. No injuries were reported to police.
The second vehicle believed to be involved was reported to be a white car seen heading northbound on Market Street.
Both suspects were taken by authorities to the Champaign County Correctional Center.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at (217)351-4545. Authorities can make arrangements for people to privately share information.
Those who want to stay anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.