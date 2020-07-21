TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police said several female suspects broke into a closed Taylorville school and caused damage.
Authorities said the break-in happened at the closed West Elementary School (300 N. Elevator St.), where the suspects "senselessly destroyed" items. Police called the damage they caused "major."
"TPD is making progress in this case and (has) some good leads," police said. "The ones that did this senseless act, turn yourself in - you will be caught."
The public is asked to contact Taylorville police at (217)824-2211 if they have any information. Officers said a person who calls in can stay anonymous.
