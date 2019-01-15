DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected thief is accused of trying to steal from the same Walmart on four straight nights.
Police say each theft attempt happened at the East Maryland Street Walmart in Decatur. Nicholas Young, 34, is facing retail theft charges after officers say he repeatedly went into the store to steal items ranging from pairs of blue jeans to cooking equipment.
Sworn statements say Young first tried to steal a Power Grill XL valued at $99 from the store on the night of Jan. 6. Police say he walked out of the door without attempting to pay for it. He’s accused of coming back after 11 p.m. the following night, taking three pairs of jeans and again leaving without paying.
He again tried to steal blue jeans after 11 p.m. on Jan. 8, police say, when he put another three pairs of them in a cart, paid for a bottle of soap and left with the unpaid jeans in a Walmart bag that carried the soap.
Statements say a loss prevention officer caught up with Young when he came back a final time on the night of Jan. 9 and tried to leave with a stolen Instant Pot. Officers say Young ran and left the Instant Pot behind when the worker tried to stop him.
Young has six larceny convictions on his record. He’s facing four retail theft charges and has bond set at $4,000 in Macon County.