RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Gifford woman is facing charges after police said she was involved in a fight over people not wearing masks at a Rantoul Walmart.
Rantoul law enforcement told The News-Gazette they were called at 3:25 p.m. Sunday to a report of a fight at the store. Witnesses told authorities a customer got into an argument and fight with multiple customers and employees because the suspect and her husband did not have masks on.
Authorities arrested Angela Gifford, 48. She is charged with aggravated battery.
According to Rantoul police, there were minor injuries in the fight. Nobody needed transport to a hospital.
