TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A new email phishing scam is making its way to people's emails, according to the Taylorville Police Department.
The scam looks legitimate but it's not, said the department.
An email that looks like it's from Amazon said there was a problem renewing their Amazon Prime Account. The email then gives the user a prompt to find the documents attached to follow on screen instructions. The instructions then insure there isn't a problem with the renewal by gaining personal information.
However, Prime user's memberships don't expire until the end of the year The email account also seems to be a scam account and not Amazon's email.
If you get this email don't click on the links and don't send any personal information.
