DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A woman was sent to the hospital after receiving multiple stab wounds during a domestic dispute in Decatur.
According to police, at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo, in reference to a domestic violence situation.
Decatur Patrol Officers responded and located a 37-year-old female victim with multiple stab wounds to her chest and lower extremities.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment by ambulance.
Authorities report during the course of the investigation, probable cause was established to arrest Manolito D. Conner Sr., 54.
Conner was located near the intersection of 22nd Street and Cantrell when he was arrested at approximately 2 p.m. He was transported to the Macon County Jail and booked for Att. Murder.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division(217-424-2736) or Crimestoppers(217-423-8477).
At this time no other information has been made available.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.