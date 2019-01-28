(WAND) – A push to bring religious ideas into schools in several U.S. states has the backing of President Donald Trump.
The American Civil Liberties Union says five states, including Indiana, Missouri, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Dakota, either have passed or are considering laws that allow religious classes. In Indiana, lawmakers backing a bill want “In God We Trust” posters placed in schools where students will see them, according to WTHR.
Indiana’s “education matters” bill, introduced by Sen. Dennis Kruse (R) in the State Senate in January, would require the message to be displayed with the American flag and Indiana state flag in classrooms and libraries. It also would give schools the option of allowing a “surveying religions of the world” elective class that would not focus on any one religion and take a “neutral, objective and balanced” look at religious documents and records, including the Bible.
WPMI reports Tennessee’s Equal Access Act is law and makes similar history classes with religious themes optional, but requires the person who teaches them to have a special license and State Board of Education approval.
President Trump published a tweet backing these ideas on Monday.
Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019