CHICAGO (WAND) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Windy City for the first time as president in late October.
NBC Chicago reports his Chicago trip is set for Oct. 28, when a fundraiser is scheduled to occur. The station obtained an invite, which shows the fundraiser will be at least partially hosted by Republican National Committee finance chair Todd Ricketts. Ricketts owns a stake in the Chicago Cubs.
Co-hosts also feature Brad Parscale, the president’s campaign manager, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and Co-Chairman Tommy Hicks Jr.
Tickets for the fundraiser are as high as $100,000 for a roundtable featuring President Trump. A $2,800 ticket pays for an invite to the lunch, and couples can pay $35,000 for a photo opportunity.
It’s unknown at this time where the fundraiser is set to be held.
In addition to the president’s visit, the International Association of Chiefs of Police will hold an annual convention in Chicago on the same weekend, from Saturday through Tuesday.
President Trump’s previous visits to Chicago happened in March 2016, when safety concerns forced a planned rally to be canceled, and in September 2016 for a campaign event that happened at the Polish National Alliance and a suburban Bolingbrook fundraiser.