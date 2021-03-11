(WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced a third $250 million installment is being made for counties, municipalities, and townships to address their transportation needs as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program.
The funding allows for continued investment in local infrastructure, improves safety, enhances the quality of life, and helps sustain the state's economy by rebuilding Illinois communities and putting people to work.
"While I'm proud of the transformation of our interstate highways, Rebuild Illinois is rebuilding, it's local projects that are rejuvenating our communities in ways our people deserve – that's why Rebuild Illinois set aside $1.5 billion for municipal and county projects. What's more, funding from Rebuild Illinois allows local governments to reallocate precious dollars for other parts of the community. And with the strain on local budgets because of the pandemic, that means critical savings for local governments and taxpayers," said Governor JB Pritzker. "That's why today, I'm proud to announce the third $250 million installment of funding for counties, municipalities, and townships to address their transportation needs as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. With these new funds, we can help build up our local infrastructure in every corner of Illinois – spurring more local jobs and economic development across the state."
A total of $1.5 billion will be spread out throughout six installments and invested over three years to advance municipal, township, and county projects across the state.
All projects will be managed locally and financed by IDOT.
Projects include:
- Road and bridge improvements.
- Traffic signal upgrades.
- New storm sewers.
- Bike paths.
- Sidewalk replacements.
- Other long-term maintenance needs.
For a complete list of local agencies and awards, click here.
"Because of the governor's leadership and the vision of the General Assembly, Rebuild Illinois has provided a much-needed boost to our local government partners during these challenging times," said Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "The responsibility of being the country's transportation hub means having safe, reliable infrastructure in our cities, neighborhoods and rural areas – this funding will go a long way toward meeting that goal."
Part of the Rebuild Illinois initiative includes investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs, and promoting economic growth.
The landmark capital program is the most extensive capital program in state history and the first to touch all transportation modes.
"I was proud to help pass legislation for Illinois to once again invest in our infrastructure. We live in an incredible state with unlimited potential," said Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore). "We can realize the dreams of generations if we work together on platforms for success like this. We can and will put Illinois on a path to a prosperous tomorrow with our hard work today."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.