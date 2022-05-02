(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced the launch of $113 million in funding for community organizations working on violence prevention.
The funding builds on $73 million already distributed by the Illinois Department of Human Services to organizations in FY22 and an additional $71.8 million in the pipeline, with grant agreements expected to be finalized before the summer.
“This is an unprecedented effort to stop the cycle of violence in our communities and invest resources in the communities where they are needed the most,” said Governor Pritzker. “From expanding summer jobs, to investing in behavioral health programs and youth development, we are bringing historic levels of funding to proven programs that prevent violence and keep people safe.”
The Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA) is a three-year approach to violence prevention that calls for research-backed services like summer and afterschool programming, job training and placement, high-risk youth intervention services, violence interruption, case management, trauma-informed mental health care supported by Medicaid, and more.
The funds are available in neighborhoods that have experienced concentrated firearm violence, including 42 areas across the state, 26 in Chicago and 16 in the suburbs and downstate.
Community-based organizations that provide services in any of the 42 eligible communities (and follow GATA guidelines) can apply.
“These investments are designed to build on past work and create enduring change. Illinois is carrying out an historic commitment - in resources and programs to combat violence. In addition to the anti-violence work of Reimagine Public Safety, IDHS is also strengthening and deepening existing youth development programs,” said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services.
“The experts in our communities that do this work understand that when you invest in people—especially youth, teens and families—you are invested in violence prevention,” said Chris Patterson, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention. “We invite all qualified community-based organizations to join us and apply for funding.”
“Today, communities are a step closer to addressing the problem of firearm violence with this round of funding being made available. We are encouraging all communities to apply, get GATA certified so we can work hand-in-hand with affected communities, intervening with at risk youth, supporting survivors and working from a grass roots level. We want every single community to get the public safety everyone deserves,” State Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago).
“Many Illinois communities have been impacted by an increase in gun violence,” said State Representative Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago). Real public safety demands that we address the root causes of violence at the grassroots level. This next round of funding will allow for communities to get the financial resources needed to make impact and change.”
“The state’s investment is welcome recognition of the comprehensive, urgent, and often-unsung work community organizations have been doing to strengthen and expand community-led violence prevention infrastructure in Illinois,” Soledad McGrath, Executive Director, Northwestern Neighborhood & Network Initiative, Research Professor, Institute for Policy Research, Northwestern University.
The administration is also launching a statewide a series of community roundtables. Community conversations will take place in Rockford, Champaign, Peoria, and East St. Louis with local community advisors, faith-based leaders, and elected officials.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.