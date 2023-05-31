SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The school year is over for most college students in Illinois. However, Gov. JB Pritzker is promoting historic new investments for higher education in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget approved last week.
Pritzker and leaders from the University of Illinois Springfield said Wednesday that increased funding for scholarships can help more students reach their goals.
"Getting a college or university degree shouldn't strap you with debt for the rest of your life," Pritzker stressed. "And now, increased MAP grants and AIM HIGH scholarships are making a great education attainable for anyone willing to work hard for it academically."
The FY24 budget includes a $100 million increase in MAP grant funding, bringing the state's total to $701 million in financial aid. Pritzker said this could help community college students at or below the median income go to school for free. He noted that many of those students could then continue their academic journey at universities.
"Investing in our higher education ecosystem opens doors to new careers, higher wages, and lifelong dreams, making new beginnings possible for all Illinoisans," Pritzker said.
Nearly 42% of UIS students benefit from MAP grants, and the Pritzker administration believes even more students will have the opportunity to receive funding.
Junior political science major McKayla Bartkiewicz said MAP grants helped bridge the gap between her limited financial resources and the cost of higher education.
"The MAP grant fostered a sense of community and support," Bartkiewicz said. "It connected me with a network of like-minded individuals who, like me, were beneficiaries of this generous program. It reminded me that I was not alone in my journey and that together we can overcome any obstacle."
The MAP grant program meant everything to recent UIS graduate Amanda Jones, who did not have stable financial support throughout her life.
"With MAP grant assistance, I was able to graduate earlier this month with the highest distinction free from academic debt, something that most people cannot relate to," Jones said.
This budget features a $15 million increase for the AIM HIGH scholarship program as well. AIM HIGH is a merit-based scholarship available for students who don't qualify for MAP or Pell grants.
The AIM HIGH grant pilot program was launched in 2019 after state leaders saw several years of declining enrollment at Illinois public colleges. Lawmakers and advocates felt the state's higher education institutions were out-recruited by colleges in other states offering merit-based scholarships. The Illinois House and Senate unanimously approved a plan to make the AIM HIGH pilot a permanent program last week.
Meanwhile, the $50.6 billion spending plan also includes a $100 million increase in funding for capital projects at public universities and community colleges. Rep. Mike Coffey (R-Springfield) said these investments in higher education can change the lives of children in the future and stressed that it is money well spent.
Although, Coffey joined his House Republican colleagues in voting against the budget early Saturday morning. Coffey said he strongly opposed the wage increase for state lawmakers.
"When I decided to take the office, I think the salary was $68,000. After I was appointed, it went to $85,000," Coffey explained. "And then, I've been in office three months and they've moved it to $89,000. So, that was one of the biggest sticking points for me personally."
Pritzker also promoted the budget investments for early childhood education and the evidence based funding model for K-12 schools at the International Prep Academy in Champaign Wednesday afternoon. The governor plans to sign the budget shortly after it arrives at his desk.
"With support like extended MAP grants, the experiential immersive learning opportunities that UIS provides become a reality for many students," said UIS Chancellor Janet Gooch. "Possibilities become opportunities and, because of those opportunities, our students are transformed into leaders with the skills and knowledge to change our world into a better place."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.