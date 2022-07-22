(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation issued 149 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries held in the summer of 2021 on Friday.
All businesses qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.
To see a full list of awardees, click HERE.
Of the businesses selected through the lottery, 41% are majority Black-owned, 7% are majority White-owned, and 4% are majority Latino-owned, while 38% of awardees did not disclose the race of their owners.
“Illinois is leading the way in addressing the War on Drugs as no state has before, and dispensary ownership that reflects our state’s diversity is a product of that commitment,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These licenses represent a significant step toward accountability for the decades of injustice preceding cannabis legalization. Illinois will continue to deliver on the promises of putting equity at the forefront of this process.”
The release of these licenses marks the first issuance of Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses since Illinois legalized cannabis for adult use under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act in 2019.
The businesses awarded Conditional Licenses will have 180 days to select a physical storefront location and obtain the full Adult Use Dispensing Organization License. If a Conditional Licensee is unable to find a suitable physical location within the 180-day period, they may request an extension of 180 days. Once issued an Adult Use Dispensing Organization License, a business may begin purchasing and dispensing adult use cannabis.
“Since 2019, we have worked diligently to ensure communities disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition and discriminatory law enforcement are included in the adult-use cannabis industry,” said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Hillside). “With the release of 123 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses, Illinois has become a frontrunner in cannabis minority ownership and will continue to drive social equity, social justice and inclusion into the marketplace."
“We will continue to work to make sure those most impacted by the war on drugs have the opportunity to operate in Illinois and to keep fighting to diversify this industry long term,” said State Representative Gordon-Booth (D-Chicago). “This is a long game and we will keep fighting to create opportunities for those who have experienced the most disparate impact.”
“The release of these licenses means a transformation of the retail side of Illinois’ cannabis industry, creating more opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds to reap the benefits of legalization as employees and ancillary service providers,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “These licensees continue to lay the groundwork for a cannabis industry more diverse and equitable than any other in the country. I am extremely proud of our team for their work over the past two years and look forward to working with these new businesses owners throughout the next stages of licensure.”
BLS REGION #1: Bloomington ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE ILLINOIS HEALTH & WELLNESS, LLC 284.000221-CL 7/22/2022 BLS REGION #2: Cape Girardeau ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE BLOUNTS&MOORE 284.000236-CL 7/22/2022 DO MOR DEVELOPMENT, LLC 284.000214-CL 7/22/2022 https://idfpr.illinois.gov JB PRITZKER Governor MARIO TRETO, JR. Secretary CECILIA ABUNDIS Director 555 West Monroe Street, 5th Floor Chicago, Illinois 60661 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 320 West Washington Street, 3rd Floor Springfield, Illinois 62786 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 BLS REGION #3: Carbondale-Marion ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE IL-LUSTRIOUS VETERANS' UNIT II LLC 284.000215-CL 7/22/2022 SOCIAL EQUITY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C. 284.000228-CL 7/22/2022 TOFINO SHORELINE PARTNERS LLC 284.000264-CL 7/22/2022 BLS REGION #4: Champaign-Urbana ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE FORTUNATE SON PARTNERS LLC 284.000259-CL 7/22/2022 SEQUITY VENTURES, LLC 284.000216-CL 7/22/2022 BLS REGION #5: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE 24TH REGIMENT - LATINO VETERANS' UNIT LLC 284.000185-CL 7/22/2022 BIO-PHARM, LLC 284.000266-CL 7/22/2022 BLOUNTS&MOORE 284.000237-CL 7/22/2022 BLOUNTS&MOORE 284.000238-CL 7/22/2022 BLOUNTS&MOORE 284.000239-CL 7/22/2022 BLOUNTS&MOORE 284.000240-CL 7/22/2022 BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC 284.000250-CL 7/22/2022 BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC 284.000251-CL 7/22/2022 BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC 284.000252-CL 7/22/2022 BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC 284.000253-CL 7/22/2022 CANNA VENTURES, LLC 284.000267-CL 7/22/2022 CANNA VERDE LLC 284.000141-CL 7/22/2022 CESAM, LLC 284.000142-CL 7/22/2022 CESAM, LLC 284.000143-CL 7/22/2022 EARTHMED, LLC 284.000144-CL 7/22/2022 EARTH'S DESIGNRECREATIONAL DISPENSARY, LLC 284.000268-CL 7/22/2022 EEL - ILLINOIS LLC 284.000145-CL 7/22/2022 555 West Monroe Street, 5th Floor Chicago, Illinois 60661 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 320 West Washington Street, 3rd Floor Springfield, Illinois 62786 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE EEL - ILLINOIS LLC 284.000146-CL 7/22/2022 ELLANA, LLC 284.000186-CL 7/22/2022 EMERALD COAST, LLC 284.000256-CL 7/22/2022 EMERALD COAST, LLC 284.000257-CL 7/22/2022 EUPHORIA, LLC 284.000147-CL 7/22/2022 FAMILY ROOTS, LLC 284.000187-CL 7/22/2022 FAMILY ROOTS, LLC 284.000188-CL 7/22/2022 FAMILY ROOTS, LLC 284.000189-CL 7/22/2022 FAMILY TREES LLC 284.000269-CL 7/22/2022 FLY SOCIETY GROUP OF AURORA, LLC 284.000190-CL 7/22/2022 G P GREEN HOUSE LLC 284.000191-CL 7/22/2022 GRD ILLINOIS LLC 284.000148-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & ALAMO, LLC 284.000270-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC 284.000271-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC 284.000272-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC 284.000273-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC 284.000274-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & BRANSFORD, LLC 284.000275-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & BRADLEY, LLC 284.000260-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & BRADLEY, LLC 284.000261-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & BRADLEY, LLC 284.000262-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & CAMPBELL, LLC 284.000149-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & FOSTER, LLC 284.000192-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & FOSTER, LLC 284.000193-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & FOSTER, LLC 284.000194-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & RANDLE, LLC 284.000276-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & RANDLE, LLC 284.000277-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & WILLIAMS, LLC 284.000150-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN & WILLIAMS, LLC 284.000151-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN STAR 284.000278-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN THERAPY LLC 284.000232-CL 7/22/2022 GREENLEAF INVESTMENT OPERATIONS, LLC 284.000195-CL 7/22/2022 GRI HOLDINGS, LLC 284.000248-CL 7/22/2022 GRI HOLDINGS, LLC 284.000249-CL 7/22/2022 GWB ILLINOIS, LLC (DBA GREENWELL) 284.000152-CL 7/22/2022 HAAAYY, LLC 284.000153-CL 7/22/2022 HOLY VANA, LLC 284.000279-CL 7/22/2022 ILLINOIS CANNABIS COMPANY, LLC 284.000280-CL 7/22/2022 555 West Monroe Street, 5th Floor Chicago, Illinois 60661 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 320 West Washington Street, 3rd Floor Springfield, Illinois 62786 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE ILLINOIS HEALTH & WELLNESS, LLC 284.000196-CL 7/22/2022 ILLINOIS WORKS, LLC 284.000154-CL 7/22/2022 INLABS I LLC 284.000197-CL 7/22/2022 ISLAND THYME, LLC. 284.000245-CL 7/22/2022 ISLAND THYME, LLC. 284.000246-CL 7/22/2022 KANA GROVE NORTH LLC 284.000281-CL 7/22/2022 KAP-JG LLC 284.000198-CL 7/22/2022 KAP-JG LLC 284.000199-CL 7/22/2022 KAP-JG LLC 284.000200-CL 7/22/2022 KAP-JG LLC 284.000201-CL 7/22/2022 KAP-JG LLC 284.000202-CL 7/22/2022 KECHWA, LLC 284.000203-CL 7/22/2022 KWB ONE LLC 284.000282-CL 7/22/2022 KWB ONE LLC 284.000283-CL 7/22/2022 KXD PARTNERS, LLC 284.000263-CL 7/22/2022 LATINO VETERANS HEALTH AND REVIVAL LLC 284.000284-CL 7/22/2022 MARIGROW INC. 284.000155-CL 7/22/2022 MINT IL, LLC 284.000156-CL 7/22/2022 MINT VENTURES LLC 284.000157-CL 7/22/2022 MORGAN AND HOPE, LLC; DBA 64 & HOPE 284.000243-CL 7/22/2022 MURRAY FOOD SERVICES, INC. 284.000244-CL 7/22/2022 NIRVANA CENTER ILLINOIS, LLC 284.000204-CL 7/22/2022 NMG IL 1, LLC 284.000158-CL 7/22/2022 NMG IL 4, LLC 284.000159-CL 7/22/2022 OCEAN CAPITAL IL, INC. D/B/A DR. MOODS CANNABIS COMPANY 284.000160-CL 7/22/2022 OCEAN CAPITAL IL, INC. D/B/A DR. MOODS CANNABIS COMPANY 284.000161-CL 7/22/2022 PLANET 13 ILLINOIS, LLC 284.000162-CL 7/22/2022 RIVER BLUFF CANNABIS, INC. 284.000205-CL 7/22/2022 SB IL LLC D/B/A STARBUDS 284.000285-CL 7/22/2022 SO BAKED TOO LLC 284.000286-CL 7/22/2022 SUITE GREENS, LLC 284.000206-CL 7/22/2022 Exxotic Strains, LLC. 284.000287-CL 7/22/2022 THE HOMECOMING GROUP, LLC 284.000235-CL 7/22/2022 555 West Monroe Street, 5th Floor Chicago, Illinois 60661 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 320 West Washington Street, 3rd Floor Springfield, Illinois 62786 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE THF ILLINOIS, LLC DBA: GREENLIGHT 284.000288-CL 7/22/2022 TOFINO SHORELINE PARTNERS LLC 284.000289-CL 7/22/2022 TRIUMPH 7 INVESTMENTS, LLC 284.000222-CL 7/22/2022 VILLAGE COURT HOLDINGS, LLC 284.000247-CL 7/22/2022 VILL-OPS, INC (DBA VIOLA) 284.000207-CL 7/22/2022 VILL-OPS, INC (DBA VIOLA) 284.000208-CL 7/22/2022 VISE PARTNERS, LLC 284.000163-CL 7/22/2022 WAH GROUP, LLC D/B/A LEAFING LIFE 284.000164-CL 7/22/2022 WORLD OF WEED 284.000180-CL 7/22/2022 WORLD OF WEED 284.000181-CL 7/22/2022 WORLD OF WEED 284.000182-CL 7/22/2022 WORLD OF WEED 284.000183-CL 7/22/2022 WORLD OF WEED 284.000184-CL 7/22/2022 BLS REGION #6: Danville ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE MARIWORKS LLC 284.000217-CL 7/22/2022 PARKWAY DISPENSARY 284.000173-CL 7/22/2022 BLS REGION #7: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE BOLDEN INVESTMENTS III LLC 284.000174-CL 7/22/2022 DEEPROOTZ, LLC 284.000175-CL 7/22/2022 WEST SIDE COLLABORATIVE, LLC 284.000176-CL 7/22/2022 555 West Monroe Street, 5th Floor Chicago, Illinois 60661 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 320 West Washington Street, 3rd Floor Springfield, Illinois 62786 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 BLS REGION #8: Decatur ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE CLEAN SLATE OPCO, LLC 284.000177-CL 7/22/2022 ILLINOIS HEALTH & WELLNESS, LLC 284.000218-CL 7/22/2022 BLS REGION #9: Kankakee ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE DEER PARK PARTNERS, LLC 284.000229-CL 7/22/2022 ILLINOIS WORKS, LLC 284.000219-CL 7/22/2022 BLS REGION #10: Peoria ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE GREEN SKIES - ILLINOIS I LLC 284.000209-CL 7/22/2022 NORTHERN CARDINAL VENTURES, LLC 284.000233-CL 7/22/2022 SOCIAL EQUITY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C. 284.000223-CL 7/22/2022 Exxotic Strains, LLC. 284.000265-CL 7/22/2022 WORLD OF WEED 284.000230-CL 7/22/2022 BLS REGION #11: Rockford ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE DMR WELLNESS LLC 284.000224-CL 7/22/2022 GREEN JUSTICE LLC 284.000210-CL 7/22/2022 HEARTLAND LEAF, LLC 284.000165-CL 7/22/2022 WAH GROUP, LLC D/B/A LEAFING LIFE 284.000166-CL 7/22/2022 555 West Monroe Street, 5th Floor Chicago, Illinois 60661 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 320 West Washington Street, 3rd Floor Springfield, Illinois 62786 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 BLS REGION #12: St. Louis ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE BLOUNTS&MOORE 284.000241-CL 7/22/2022 BOLDEN INVESTMENTS I LLC 284.000167-CL 7/22/2022 BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC 284.000254-CL 7/22/2022 CTY ENTERPRISES, LLC 284.000168-CL 7/22/2022 EMERALD COAST, LLC 284.000258-CL 7/22/2022 ILLINOISCANNABIS49, INC. 284.000169-CL 7/22/2022 TATICH 3 LLC 284.000234-CL 7/22/2022 BLS REGION #13: Springfield ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE BOLDEN INVESTMENTS III LLC 284.000178-CL 7/22/2022 DEALERSHIP, LLC 284.000179-CL 7/22/2022 HERBAN QUALITY CONTROL 284.000220-CL 7/22/2022 BLS REGION #14: Northwest Illinois Nonmetropolitan ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC 284.000242-CL 7/22/2022 CANNDID SPIRIT TOO, LLC 284.000231-CL 7/22/2022 KANA GROVE NORTH LLC 284.000170-CL 7/22/2022 KAP-JG LLC 284.000211-CL 7/22/2022 BLS REGION #15: West Central Illinois Nonmetropolitan ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE DO MOR DEVELOPMENT, LLC 284.000212-CL 7/22/2022 KUSH21 CHICAGO, LLC 284.000213-CL 7/22/2022 TRIUMPH 7 INVESTMENTS, LLC 284.000225-CL 7/22/2022 555 West Monroe Street, 5th Floor Chicago, Illinois 60661 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 320 West Washington Street, 3rd Floor Springfield, Illinois 62786 ∙ (888) 473-4858 ∙ TTY (866) 325-4949 BLS REGION #16: East Central Illinois Nonmetropolitan ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE ALLGREENS DISPENSARY, LLC 284.000171-CL 7/22/2022 LIGHTHOUSE DISPENSING COMPANY, LLC 284.000172-CL 7/22/2022 BLS REGION #17: South Illinois Nonmetropolitan ENTITY NAME CONDITIONAL LICENSE NUMBER CONDITIONAL LICENSE ISSUANCE DATE BOTAVI WELLNESS LLC 284.000255-CL 7/22/2022 NAVADA LABS, LLC 284.000226-CL 7/22/2022 V3 ILLINOIS VENDING, LLC 284.000227-CL 7/22/202
