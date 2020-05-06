CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair and the DuQuoin State Fair might not take place because of COVID-19, according to Governor JB Pritzker.
During his Wednesday daily briefing, Gov. Pritzker said it is unlikely the fairs could take place unless there is a vaccine or significant treatment.
The Illinois State Fair in Springfield is scheduled for Aug. 13-23 and the DuQuoin State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 28 - Sept 7.
As of Wednesday morning, the fairs were still planing to go on as scheduled, according to their websites.
WAND News reached out to the Illinois Department of Agriculture for comment on the future of the fair for 2020.
“The health and safety of fair-goers is our top priority and we continue to work closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health to determine the best course forward for the 2020 Springfield and Du Quoin State Fairs. We will keep Illinoisans updated on any new developments."
It's not clear what phase the state will be in during the time of both fairs. However, according to the 5-phase plane gatherings of more than 50 people can't happen until there is a cure, which would be in phase 5.
