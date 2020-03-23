CHICAGO (WAND) - On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced a new partnership in order to get life saving supplies to hospitals in Illinois.
The partnership is with Illinois Manufacturers' Association and Biotech Industries. The partnership will help support health care workers and first responders on the front lines of COVID-19.
This decision came after Pritzker stressed the rapidly increasing need for personal protective equipment (PPE).
“In the face of the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19, the people of Illinois have stepped up once again: our innovative biotech companies and state-of-the art manufacturers are teaming up with the State of Illinois to ramp up production of Personal Protective Equipment,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’re not just waiting for in-state production. My administration continues to work day and night to scour the global supply chain. Illinois is acquiring PPE to compensate for what we haven’t received in our federal requests. But we are doing so while running up against obstacles that should not exist.”
The companies will begin making N95 masks, gloves, gowns, ventilators and sanitizer - along with other medical equipment needs.
The governor has asked the Federal Activation of Defense Production Act to increase the production and distribute them to the states in need.
According to the governor, the state has only received a fraction of what has been requested.
For donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.