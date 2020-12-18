BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Christmas is just one week away. While many are giving back in donations this season, one local nurse and her aunt are giving back in a different "green" way.
What started as a photoshoot for close family and friends is now a trip hundreds of families are making to meet the Grinch. Kimberly Logsdon and her aunt brought Grinchmas to life.
In social distancing fashion, families waited in their cars until it was their turn.
As with Santa, some kids loved the Grinch, while others... not so much. Not only did the women give families a keepsake, but they did it all for free.
"The parents have been so happy,” said Kimberly Logsdon, a local nurse. “She got a written response from a family almost bringing you to tears like it was this huge great thing, and we were just out there having fun."
Logsdon said many people offered cash donations, but she declined. Next year, she would like to give those donations to a local organization.
