CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WAND) — A puppy is getting some social media attention for having a tail growing in the middle of his forehead.
Puppy Narwhal is going viral for looking like a ‘unicorn.’
He was found by Mac’s Mission earlier this month. His photo was posted on the groups Facebook page and the comments, likes and shares started rolling in.
The rescue took him to the vet, and everything check out OK. The vet said there is no reason to remove the tail.
Narwhal is not available for adoption yet. The rescue wants to keep him to make sure the tail doesn’t start bothering him.
“He is pretty much the most unique amazing example of what we do here, and we are so thankful to have the chance to be part of his journey,” the rescue said in a Facebook post.
And in case you were wondering, the tail doesn't wag.
