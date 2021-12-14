RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man will serve 10 years behind bars for trading child ponography images onlin.e
Prosecutors said Alan L. Dodd, 38, traded images of child pornography depicting prepubescent children on multiple social media applications, including Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Discord. Dodd pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
He was arrested on Feb. 12, 2021, and has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since then.
Dodd faces federal supervised release for 10 years and must register as a sex offender.
“This office will continue to vigorously protect the safety of children from those who would seek to exploit them,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris.
Charges were investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customers Enforcement; the Champaign County Sheriff's Office; and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is led by the Illinois Attorney General.
The U.S. government was represented in prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson.
