SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board have a released a report detailing events leading to a plane crash that claimed the lives of three people and a dog.
The Jan. 28 crash of a twin-engine Piper Aerostar airplane in the Springfield area caused the deaths of Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, former Springfield mayor Frank Edwards, John Evans and the Edwards family's dog. It happened at about 3:03 p.m. that day.
Communication between the pilot and the air traffic controller showed the pilot described having issues with the "navs" 15 minutes before the crash. Then, at 2:51 p.m., the controller communicated that the plane seemed to be "slightly left of course", which the pilot said he was correcting. The controller then remarked the plane appeared to be on course.
In further communication at 2:54 p.m., the controller asked if the pilot was "having some issues with your nav head", to which the pilot said "yup".
The pilot remarked at 2:54:52 p.m. that the plane was "picking up a little ice", then told the controller at 3:02:07 p.m. the plane was "looking good".
The controller couldn't reach the pilot at 3:02:37, and final contact involved the pilot reporting "we've got a prob--", followed by unintelligible language.
There were issues with equipment detailed in the report. One page 7 of the NTSB document, officials said they determined obstacle database cards and IFR database cards for the plane's Garmin 430 and 530 panel-mounted GPS navigation devices had expired on Sept. 13, 2018.
Damage to one of the plane's propellers from a collision with birds while approaching a Florida airport led the repairs in that state, officials said. The crash occurred when the plane was returning to Springfield.
Click here for the full report.