Sangamon County Coroner, former Springfield Mayor die in plane crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner, Cinda Edwards, former Springfield Mayor, Frank Edwards and 69-year-old John Evans have died in a Tuesday afternoon plane crash, the Sangamon County Coroner's Office announced.
On Tuesday, Air traffic controllers at the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport notified 911 around 3:09 p.m. that an aircraft had crashed. Authorities said several agencies responded to the 3100 block of White Timber Drive and found flames coming from a plane. Nobody was able to approach it.
The Sangamon County coroner's office responded to the scene, where authorities said they discovered three deceased people and a dog.
There were no survivors in the crash. Official's released the names of the victims on Wednesday morning. The victims were taken to the McLean County Coroner's Office in Bloomington for scientific identification and examination.
Investigators are waiting on the Federal Aviation Administration for more. They did add that the airport tower reported trouble with equipment and that weather might have been a factor.
The FAA released the following statement about the crash earlier Tuesday afternoon:
A twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down in a field while on approach to the Springfield, IL, airport this afternoon. The plane departed from Huntsville, AL.
Please contact local officials for information about the condition of the occupants.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate. We will release a tail number after investigators verify it at the crash site.
Frank Edwards was the former Springfield Fire Chief. He was elected to alderman in 2003. Following the death of Mayor Tim Davlin in 2010, Frank took over until 2011. He was then elected Ward 1 Alderman and was on the city council until 2015. In 2019 he lost the Mayoral race to incumbent Jim Langfelder.
Cinda Edwards was the Sangamon County Coroner since 2011.
State Senator Andy Manar issued a statement following the news of their deaths.
“My heart breaks for the families of those involved in this tragedy. Cinda and Frank Edwards were devoted public servants to the communities of Springfield and Sangamon County. I ask everyone to join me in sending heartfelt condolences to the Edwards family.”
Both Cinda and Frank also gave back to the community. In recent years they were call takers at UCP Telethons.
John Evans, of Glenarm, spent more than two decades working for the Capitol Development Board, according to online records. Recently he operated Evans Consulting Services.
The crash happened about seven miles southeast of the airport. NBC affiliate WAFF reports the plane originated from Florida and made a stop to refuel in Huntsville Alabama.
Agencies including, the Sangamon County Coroner's Office, Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, Springfield Police, Rochester Police, Rochester Fire Department, EMS, Sangamon County Rescue Squad and the FAA have been working the crash.
According to the FAA website, the plane was built in 1979 and is owned by LKJ Properties LLC in Springfield.