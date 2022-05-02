(WAND) - POLITICO has obtained an initial draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court saying Roe v. Wade will be overturned.
Justice Samuel Alito wrote the opinion, the publication said, which shows guaranteed federal constitutional protections for abortion rights will end. Alito wrote that Roe "was egregiously wrong from the start."
The 1973 Roe decision was followed by Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992, which largely maintained the abortion rights.
Alito wrote in the document that it is "time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."
States would be allowed to decided for themselves whether or not abortion is restricted or banned. It's unclear if there have been changes since the draft, which is dated to February.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
