DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Macon County Circuit Judge ruled Friday that the state's assault weapons ban ins unconstitutional, leaving legal gun owners in limbo. Now local representatives want answers while the legal process plays out.
"This is a direct attack on law abiding citizens," Representative John Cabello said during a press conference Wednesday.
Republican lawmakers want answers for gun owners in their district.
"Is the state actively enforcing this law? If they are actively enforcing this law— why are they enforcing a law that courts have deemed unconstitutional?" Rep. Patrick Windhorst asked.
Friday, a Macon County Circuit Court ruled, saying the state's firearm ban is unconstitutional.
"The judge in his writing said this is a facially unconstitutional law— which applies to everyone," Rep. Dan Caulkins said.
But some argue the case applies only to the plaintiffs involved.
"Governor Pritzker and Attorney General Raoul have pressed forward with their messaging that these rulings only apply to a limited number of people— even though the law has been deemed unconstitutional," Rep. Windhorst explained.
This is leaving gun owners to guess whether they can legally keep their assault-style weapons, or not.
"Now we've heard that they're not going to enforce some of these laws. But in my neck of the woods, up in Loves Park, we believe they have been enforcing this law," Rep. Cabello told reporters Wednesday.
Representative Caukins and others are now asking Attorney General Raoul to weigh in with a clear message for gun owners.
"There's been a gun shop that's been visited by members of the State Police and there are residents who bought weapons who have been visited by the state police. So we need to look into what's going on," Rep. Cabello added.
Attorney General Raoul appealed the Macon County ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court. The state's high court announced Wednesday it will hear the appeal on its May docket.
