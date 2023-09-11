DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College in Decatur will have a remote day for all classes and administrative staff at the Main Campus Monday due to an explosion at ADM's east plant Sunday night.
>>At least 8 injured in large ADM explosion
ADM's east plant is near Richland's main campus.
In a statement, Richland said, "To help support the activities of first responders and ensure the safety of our students & employees, all classes at the main campus will be remote on Monday, September 11th."
Clinicals and other activities that take place offsite will continue as normal.
The Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center will operate as scheduled.
Heartland Technical Academy will not hold classes on the main campus.
Students are told to check Canvas to see if their instructors have provided any additional information.
College employees, with the exception of staff needed to support facility operations, should work remotely.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.