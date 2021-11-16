SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A rooftop bar is on the way to downtown Springfield after a unanimous city council vote.
Floyd's Thirst Parlor, located at 210 S. 5th St., is going to expand after funding was approved in a unanimous 10-0 vote Tuesday night. The city is going to cover a third of the renovation cost with downtown revitalization TIF money.
The goal of expanding this business is to attract others to the downtown area.
The rooftop bar is scheduled to open in May.
