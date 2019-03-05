DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A beginner running program is looking to change people's lives through community and getting active.
Learn to Run is a 10-week running program designed to help people complete a gradual, non-competitive transition from walking to running. The free program has been around for six years and has helped hundreds of people change their lifestyle.
"Over 650 lives changed because of this program. It's really amazing to see people going from walking to running for 30 minutes or longer," explains leader Tracy Hewitt.
Back in 2013, Tracy Hewitt brought the program idea to the Decatur Running Club board hoping to get people out and moving in the community. Hewitt says she wanted to bring a program to Decatur that helped her get active.
"I brought it to the board and said what do you think. They said absolutely," explains Hewitt.
Hewitt and four others decided to get the ball rolling and create Learn to Run Decatur.
Since 2013, the program has helped hundreds change their lives around. Runners like Todd Tuggle, who at one point knew he needed to change something about his lifestyle.
"I had a heart attack and I knew we needed to get moving, we needed to get some exercise and maybe drop a few pounds," explains Tuggle.
Tuggle, now the Decatur Running Club President, says this program helped him change his life around.
"We start with four minutes of walking and just two minutes of a light jog. It's very progressive and it eases you into it. So, by the time you are done you are like, wow I did this," explains Tuggle.
Tuggle and Hewitt both encourage anyone interested in running or looking to get involved in the community to join. Hewitt explains the program isn't just about a running goal, but it's also a goal to get people involved and motivated.
"Meeting people, getting out there and just seeing how much good there is out there in the community," explains Hewitt.
"It's the running that brought us to the group, but it's the group that keeps us running," explains Tuggle.
Sign-ups are underway. The program is free and open to anyone interested. Learn to Run starts April 8th and will last until June 13th.
For more information email learntorundecatur@gmail.com or click here.