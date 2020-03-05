CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - In response to recent armed robberies, the University of Illinois is temporarily increasing hours of the SafeWalks program.
The program, which involves trained members of Student Patrol offering free walking escorts, usually begins at 9 p.m. An extension through Sunday morning creates a new 7 p.m. start time.
The change is happening after recent off-campus crimes involved students confronted by armed men. The men stole belongings of students in two attempts, and the offender fled before any words or property were exchanged in a third. There were no injuries.
Students are asked to be alert when they walk at night.
“Maintaining awareness of your surroundings is critical, especially when traveling at night,” said Interim Police Chief Matthew Myrick. “Wearing headphones or looking at your phone diminishes your ability to respond to your surroundings. Walk with purpose, and stay attentive.”
SafeWalks escorts can be requested by calling (217)333-1216 or by downloading the iOS or Android SafeWalks app.