SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In 2019, the state of Illinois had 2,219 opioid fatalities. In 2021, that number jumped in 3,013, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says he's seen an "alarming increase in accidental overdoses." In 2019, Sangamon County had 38 accidental overdoses, in 2022, that number was 74.The coroner says when additional confirmation comes in, the County could have already seen 63 deaths so far this year.
"Our kids are at risk," said Tricia Hawkins, whose 17-year-old nephew died from fentanyl exposure. "Fentanyl is involved in more deaths in Americans under 50 than any other cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide and other accidents. Fake pills are being found in all 50 states."
This is a trend State Senator Doris Turner said legislators tried to tackle in session this year. She talked about three pieces of legislation to address trends throughout the state, including increasing access to fentanyl test strips, improving education on opioid overdoses in high schools, and requiring all schools to keep naloxone (Narcan) on site.
"Fentanyl is something that has infiltrated our community like no other drug and it's no respecter of race, age, or geography," said Turner. "It's not something that law enforcement or the legislature can do on its own, it's not something that public health, or community based organizations can do, we all have to work together in order to address this. "
Several local organizations gathered today to discuss what they could do to prevent future deaths. They says even in recent years trends have dramatically increased.
"In 2019, about 50% of those accidental overdose toxicology reports had fentanyl in it," said Allmon. "In 2022, it was 80%."
Addiction and recovery experts say its important to destigmatize those who are dealing with addiction issues, especially because many who consume fentanyl do so unintentionally.
"When we meet people where they're at, they're able to see their worth, and folks that utilize harm reduction services are five times more likely to enter treatment," said Rachel King-Johnson, the Director of Clinical Outreach at the Phoenix Center.
Many of these advocates recommended carrying naloxone, commonly called Narcan, at all times. The drug can help reverse opioid overdose.
Narcan kits are available at several harm reduction areas across Central Illinois, including the Phoenix Center. Cass, Macon, and Sangamon County Public Health Departments also have free Narcan available.
