JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Get ready, kids - Santa is coming to HSHS Medical Group in Jacksonville soon!
The visit will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care. Children of all ages can visit with Santa and get a goody bag with everything they need to make candy cane reindeer food.
People are asked to wear a mask to meet Santa.
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care can be found at 1745 W. Walnut St. in Jacksonville. For more information, call (217)243-6454.
