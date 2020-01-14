(WAND) - Ameren Illinois is warning the public about a phone scam targeting Illinois businesses.
The company said on Twitter the scam involves someone calling a business and demanding an immediate payment while threatening to shut power off if the payment isn't made in 30 minutes. The caller claims to be from Ameren.
Ameren says these calls are not from them and are scams. Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to hang up immediately and contact Ameren Illinois.
Ameren can be reached by calling (800)755-5000.
SCAM ALERT. Businesses are receiving calls from someone who claims to be with Ameren Illinois. The caller demands immediate payment or power will be disconnected in 30 minutes. This is a scam. Please hang up and call us at 800.755.5000. pic.twitter.com/k34dMbXrFN— Ameren Illinois (@AmerenIllinois) January 14, 2020