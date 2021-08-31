BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -Police continue the search and investigation into the disappearance of ISU grad student, Jelani Day.
The Bloomington Police Department has recently obtained new video of Day from a surveillance camera.
The footage shows Day entering a retail store called Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, IL (1515 N. Veterans Pkwy) on Tuesday, 8/24/2021, at 9:12 a.m.
He appears to be wearing a blue Detroit Lions baseball hat, a black tee shirt with a unique graphic (Jimi "Hendrix" band shirt), white/silver shorts, and black shoes with white soles.
The stores exterior surveillance video also shows Day's white Chrysler 300 in the parking lot of the business.
Police do not believe Day to be wearing this outfit anymore as they found it along with his vehicle on Aug. 26.
BDP is soliciting leads from anyone that may have seen Day or someone matching the description given between 8/24/2021 9:15 A.M. - 8/26/2021 at 4:20 P.M. while Day was wearing the outfit.
Jelani J.J. Day, 25, is a graduate student from Illinois State University. He was reported missing Wednesday Aug. 25, under what police described as unknown circumstances by his family and an ISU faculty member.
Police said Day's family last spoke to him on Monday, Aug. 23. They tried to find him but did not have success. Officers said he has not shown up to class for the last several days.
According to officials, around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, officers of the Peru Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle in the wooded area south of the Illinois Valley YMCA and due north of the intersection of 12th Street and Westclox Avenue.
When officers arrived, a vehicle was located concealed in the wooded area.
Police say, upon a search of law enforcement computerized files, it was determined the vehicle was a vehicle of interest in a missing person case out of Bloomington, Illinois.
Officers confirmed the white 2010 Chrysler 300 4 door they located did belong to Day. They say it may have had license plates of CH74067 on the vehicle when travelling in the Illinois Valley. It is also possible there were no plates on the vehicle.
Based on the findings by PPD officers when recovering the vehicle, a command post was established and an extensive K-9 search by Illinois State Police, drone aerial searches by Peru Fire and Utica Fire drones as well as a ground search by teams from Peru, Utica, and Oglesby Fire Departments.
Peru Police were also assisted by detectives from Bloomington Police and State’s Attorney Todd Martin.
The vehicle has since been removed and transported to a secure facility pending further processing.
Bloomington and Peru detectives are asking the assistance from Illinois Valley residents that may have seen the vehicle or Jelani or anyone else operating the vehicle in the area since Aug. 23.
Day is Black, 6-foot-2 in height and weighs 180 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and has some facial hair.
Anyone with information about Day should call Bloomington police at (309)820-8888, the Peru Police Detective Commander Dennis Hocking 223-2151 extension 2804 or Detective Brad Jones 223-2151 extension 2816.
They can also contact Detective Paul Jones at (309)434-2548 or email him at pjones@cityblm.org.
