CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A male victim has died in the second Champaign shooting reported in the last 24 hours.
Police said they responded at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of E. Hill St., where they found a male's body. He had suffered a gunshot wound.
Officers are investigating this shooting as a homicide based on preliminary information, authorities told WAND News.
This follows a deadly shooting reported Thursday night in the 600 block of E. Eureka St., which claimed the life of Gerryontae J. Brown, 16. Brown was pronounced dead at 6:04 p.m. Thursday in the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency department.
Brown's shooting death is also under investigation as a homicide. It's unclear at this time if there is any connection between the shootings.
