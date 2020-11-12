CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting caused a 16-year-old male's death.
Multiple first responders on scene of a shots fired call on the 600 block of East Eureka St. in Champaign Thursday night. They found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The teen was rushed to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.
Police said a preliminary investigation found the teen was in a private residence with other people when an unknown person fired into the home, fatally striking him. More gunfire was reported in the area as officers arrived on the scene, but police said no other victims have been reported.
Law enforcement was still on the scene after 9 p.m. They were working to process the crime scene and interview possible witnesses.
Authorities have not made any arrests.
Champaign police want anyone with information to call them at (217)351-4545. Officers can make arrangements for someone to share information privately. Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by calling (217)373-TIPS, visiting this link or downloading the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.
This is a breaking news story. We will update this story with more information as we get it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.