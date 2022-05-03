SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Security camera video captured the moment when a Springfield motorcyclist was hit by a driver who ran a stop sign.
It happened on Sunday at the intersection of Capitol and McCreery Avenue. Steven Hafertepe told WAND News he had just got to the motorcycle shop on East Capitol. He decided to take his new bike out for a ride. He headed west on East Capitol and as he was approaching the intersection of South McCreery Avenue, a driver ran the stop sign on McCreery, crashed into Hafertepe and drove off. A nearby neighbor's security camera caught the entire incident.
"He drove off and I woke up in the hospital," said Hafertepe.
Lucky to be alive, Hafertepe said he was wearing a helmet like he always does. He's only been riding bikes for three years, but grew up around them because of his dad and takes motorcycle safety seriously. He told WAND News he never rides without one.
"That helmet definitely saved my life," he said.
He has two broken vertebrae, broken bones in his face and stitches. He has to go to a specialist because of his leg. He's expected to be out for 8 to 12 weeks, and that's not counting surgery. The father of two pleads for the driver to come forward.
"I'm hurt," Hafertepe said. "Mentally and physically. I'm not going to be able to go to work."
As the warmer months approach, more motorcyclists are expected to hit the road. Hafertepe wanted to remind drivers to pay attention and be aware of their surroundings. He told WAND News he's seen drivers run the stop sign at McCreery and Capitol all the time. He expressed his frustration that he became a victim to someone being careless.
"I've got two kids and that could have been the end of my life," he said.
Hafertepe and other motocyclists he rides with want to urge Springfield leaders to install stop signs along East Capitol Avenue.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.