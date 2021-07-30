CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Lovin' U Campaign of block parties is coming to Champaign in the late summer of 2021.
The parties and community engagement evets start Aug. 2 and will last through Sept. 1, 2021. The campaign is put on by the city's Neighborhood Services Department in partnership with the Champaign County Community Coalition and the Hip-Hop Express.
Each tour stop will have an interactive DJ and music, refreshments, family-friendly games and activities, a bounce house and information/resource vendors. Attendees will also have the opportunity to give feedback to the city on how the American Rescue Plan funds will have the biggest impact on the community.
These events are free and open to the public.
The schedule is attached to this story in a PDF document.
