LANGLEYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Over $3,000 was stolen and damage was reported in a burglary at a Langleyville business, Christian County authorities said.
Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said the crime at Burton's Tap happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 19. According to him, a suspect forced entry and broke open slot machines, stealing over $3,000 in cash.
The suspect is accused of causing damage costing thousands of dollars to slot machines and to the business.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Christian County Sheriff's Office at (217)824-4961 or Christian County Crime Stoppers at (217)824-9100.
