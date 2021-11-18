DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - SkyWest Airlines, which is branded as United Express, will be providing Essential Air Service to Decatur in a three-year term after approval by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
According to the Decatur Park District, SkyWest will be providing Decatur with 12 nonstop round trips each week from the Decatur Airport to Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Flights will use 50-passenger Bombardier or Canadair CR-200 planes.
Leaders said the service will give Decatur passengers access to United Airlines' extensive domestic and international network. The O'Hare airport in Chicago is one of United's largest connecting hubs.
This new contract, which runs from Feb. 1, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2025, follows a two-year term of SkyWest providing EAS service. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order as the two-year contract was sent to end, and proposals were submitted by Air Choice One and SkyWest.
A statement from Stacey Young, president of the Decatur Park District, said the following:
“After thorough review of airline submissions, the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners is recommending SkyWest Airlines as their selection for providing Essential Air Service beginning February 2022. In addition to the carrier recommendation, the Board also supports a three-year contract.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.