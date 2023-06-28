DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A thick blanket of smoke hung over Decatur and central Illinois on Wednesday as Canadian wildfires continue to burn.
Numerous outdoor events and activities were canceled due to health concerns. An air quality alert was issued by the National Weather Service and remained in place for those with heart and lung issues along with older adults. Outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
The Decatur Park District closed Outlook Adventure Park and Splash Cove. The Decatur Airport maintained normal operations including United Express Flights.
