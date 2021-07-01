DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Splash Cove brought in volunteers to ensure people follow newly-established park rules.
According to the park's Facebook page, members of the public who volunteered will be walking around the pool to help monitor behavior. They will engage with people who need help with understanding/following the rules.
"Safety is our top priority and this group is adding another layer to ensure our visitors have a SAFE and FUN experience!" park officials said.
New rules, including the requirement of a park district-issued ID to enter Splash Cove and other guidelines, were recently introduced after a series of fights at Splash Cove.
