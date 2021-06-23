DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park District officials released rules the public is expected to follow after a series of fights at Splash Cove.
The major rule is the requirement of a park district-issued ID card that must be shown for entry. Cards can be obtained at the Splash Cove or Decatur Indoor Sports Center front desk.
A person must complete a registration form and signed code of conduct acknowledgement when they obtain an ID. Forms can be found here.
Splash Cove is not allowing any re-entry. Anyone who enters the facility for any time period, whether they are swimming or not, must pay admission or show a season pass.
No running, horseplay, roughhousing or foul language is allowed. All minors at age 15 and under must be with a parent or guardian 18 and older to be admitted into Splash Cove.
There are more rules for food and drinks, along with other guidelines, in the rules list. That list is attached to this story.
The park district has seen three fights, including a "verbal altercation" in a first issue, a physical fight on June 14 and another altercation involving teenage girls on June 18. Splash Cove was closed for the weekend of June 19-20 after the third fight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.