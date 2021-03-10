SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield Arby's restaurant has closed for a second time due to more food poisoning cases.
As WAND News previously reported, the Arby's at 3009 S. Dirksen Parkway closed in late February after dozens of reports of food poisoning came from customers. Calls came late in the week of Feb. 15 and over the following weekend.
Sangamon County health officials had confirmed the norovirus was responsible for the outbreak, which in February involved an estimated 40 cases.
Additional cases from this Arby's restaurant led to a second closure in early March of 2021. An Arby's spokesperson issued the following statement Wednesday:
“Arby's is committed to the highest levels of hygiene and food safety standards, and this is an isolated incident at a franchised location. The franchisee is engaged with local health officials, and we expect to reopen the restaurant following a deep clean, testing of employees, and health department approval."
