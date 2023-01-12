SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Color Thursday morning.
The Springfield Fire Department responded to Solomon Color at 4050 Color Plant Rd. around 7:30 a.m. for an automatic alarm.
Crews found a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler system.
However, hazmat response was requested due to the large amounts of flammable materials stored in the building and a smell of possible flammable vapors.
Crews on scene ventilated the building and isolated the sprinkler system.
Hazmat crews arrived on scene and sampled the air and the water on the ground for possible hazardous materials to find all normal levels.
One worker had minor burns to his hand.
