SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Pillsbury Mills plant was once a staple in the Springfield community.
In 2020, it's considered a blight. However, residents hope the old facility could be used for something else.
The plant sits on 18 acres and Chris Richmond's family used to work there.
"They [employees at the mill] processed tens of thousands of pounds of flower and cake mixes every day for decades," Richmond said.
The plant is currently an old shell. After the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency removed asbestos waste in and out of every building, the facility stayed vacant for more than a decade.
"At this point in time, the Pillsbury facility is a blight in the community," Richmond said.
Richmond expressed how he wants to see the buildings demolished and the area revitalized. He and members of the community group "Moving Pillsbury Forward" suggested the city should take the property from its private owners. They believe the cleanup, demolition and redevelopment is worth $12 million. One city leader described the effort as a 'financial nightmare'.
MPF said the city could have an opportunity to apply for federal and state money if it took over the property. City leaders didn't make a vote, but Richmond expressed confidence.
He said "if the city can spend $7 million supporting community health through the YMCA", then $12 million is equally reasonable.