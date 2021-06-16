PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield Local 37 Firefighters are responding to reports of multiple structures on fire in the 1500 block of Farmingdale Road in Pleasant Plains.
According to officials, the call was a request for mutual aid and multiple fire units have also been called to assist with the fire.
WAND has crews on the way to the scene, and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story.
