SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield NAACP has created a petition to urge President Joe Biden to designate the site of the 1908 Springfield Race Riot as a National Monument.
The organization says while the site "tells the tragic story of the lynching of Black people and the destruction of their homes" it also stands as a testament to the "resilience, leadership and courage of the Black community in the aftermath."
If made into a National Monument, the NAACP argues that it would be the only unit in the National Park System that highlights both a tragedy of mass violence against a Black community but also the triumph of Black agency.
