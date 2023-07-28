SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The CAP 1908 Building, located at the corner of South Grand and 11th Street, will soon have a large mural on its west side.
The mural was designed by Barbara Mason, a Springfield native and award-winning artist. Community members were invited to give their ideas on what they thought should be included.
The mural is a collaboration by the Springfield Project at CAP 1908, Shymeka Kerr of Juneteenth Inc, the Garvey Tubman Cultural Arts and Research Center, and the Springfield Art Association.
"This building is kind of the core of the rejuvenation of the East Side, bringing the community together," said Betsy Dollar, the Executive Director of the Springfield Art Association. "It really is a highly visible corner, which is wonderful and there are so many amazing plans for this whole corner over the next five to 10 years. It's a great place to be a part of the resurgence of the East Side Community with this mural."
Each element and color of the mural has a specific idea it represents. Visitors will be able to learn about all elements of it via QR code that will be posted with the mural.
"We want to do something that represents the community here," said Mason. "I won't live on forever so I need to inspire the next generation and teach them things so that the legacy goes on as far as creativity and growth and entrepreneurship in this area."
This week, Mason and a group of children doodle mapped on the wall, which is a process of using random images to create a plan for the painting of the mural. The team expects the painting to take two weeks, although work has already been delayed because of heat advisories and nearby construction.
Anyone is welcome to come help paint the mural. The Springfield Art Association is posting a sign-up for volunteers on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
