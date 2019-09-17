SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Recreational marijuana sales will be allowed in Springfield following the passage of an ordinance.
In a Tuesday night city council meeting, a city law change moving legal sales through passed unanimously at a 10-0 vote count. The change also creates a 3 percent sales tax on marijuana.
The city council also sent an amendment creating rules for where people can smoke near public areas to the Springfield Zoning Commission. They approved that amendment.
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020. The law will allow Illinoisans to legally possess and use 30 grams of marijuana. Non-residents will be allowed to legally have 15 grams.
Patients of the current medical marijuana program in Illinois will be allowed to privately grow five plants at home.