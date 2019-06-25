SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP/WAND) — The governor of Illinois made the state the 11th in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana use by signing the bill Tuesday morning.
Gov. JB Pritzker scheduled a legislation-signing ceremony Tuesday morning in Chicago.
The law will allow residents to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) of usable marijuana at a time. Nonresidents can have 15 grams. Up to five privately home-grown plants would be allowed for personal use, but only for patients approved for the existing medical marijuana program.
Senator Toi Hutchinson said at the press conference the passing of this law is an important part of Illinois history. "It was the right thing to do... We ended a truly historic session with major accomplishments. It was an incredible session." She praised Gov. Pritzker for making those accomplishments happen.
Equity and justice were the buzzwords mentioned repeatedly during the press conference. Some officials talked about their communities that see large numbers of people jailed and prosecuted for marijuana usage.
Representative David Walter, a Republican, said his support of the legalization may surprise some, but he hopes it serves as a model to other states considering legalizing recreational marijuana.
"Cannabis arrests have disproportionately impacted minority communities," Rep. Walter said.
Convictions for some low-level marijuana crimes are being expunged as part of this new law. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is negotiating a revised method of automatic expungement of low-level drug crime records with motions to vacate charges.
Gov. Pritzker said, "Signing this bill won't undo the injustices of the past. We can't turn the clock back, but we can turn the page."
Ten states and the District of Columbia allow recreational use. Legislation to legalize it in New York and New Jersey this spring fizzled. Discussions in Pennsylvania never got off the ground.
Pritzker, a Democrat, campaigned on legalization.
Cannabis sales are still illegal in Illinois until the new law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.