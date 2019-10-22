SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield leaders have announced a series of eight promotions within the Springfield Police Department.
A 2:30 p.m. Tuesday ceremony in the City Council Chambers involved the promotions. Mayor Jim Langfelder and Police Chief Kenny Winslow were part of the event.
The following changes occurred:
- Deputy Chief Ken Scarlette was promoted to assistant chief
- Cmdr. Don Mumaw was promoted to deputy chief
- Cmdr. Joshua Stuenkel was promoted to deputy chief
- Lt. Brian Oakes was promoted to commander
- Lt. Andrew Dodd was promoted to commander
- Sgt. Ron Williams was promoted to lieutenant
- Detective Bryan Henson was promoted to sergeant
- Detective Jeremy Oldham was promoted to sergeant
"With this opportunity comes the responsibility of shaping the future of our organization by leading, supervising, training and mentoring our officers," Chief Winslow said. "These are not tasks to be taken lightly. With that said, I am confident that each of these officers is up for the challenge."
