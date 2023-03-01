SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -The Springfield Police Department is currently on scene at Sangamon Towers, 424 N. 4th for a report of a suspicious item.
According to Police the Secretary of State Hazardous Device Unit is also on scene.
Individuals are asked to avoid the area as unnecessary traffic can interfere with responding units.
At this time no further information has been released.
WAND is working to learn more as this story develops.
