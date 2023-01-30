SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department is getting 3 new fire houses. Two will be replacements for older fire houses, while one will expand services further southwest.
Station 6, which is currently at 2156 S. Ninth Street, will move to the corner of 11th and Ash Street. Station 8, which is currently at 2051 W. Monroe Street, will move to the corner of Rickard Road and Lawrence.
Station 6 is moving because of the ongoing rail project.
"They have a hard time going to any calls north of where they're at, they have to actually go south to go north," said Brandon Blough, Chief of the Springfield Fire Department.
Station 13 will be built at Woodside Road and Route 4, with the goal of expanding services to the Southwest corner of Springfield.
"The city of Springfield has grown out west especially, but our fire services haven't expanded since 1996," said Jim Langfelder, the Mayor of Springfield. "We haven't kept up with the growth of Springfield."
Chief Blough said the main priority is reducing wait times and ensuring the safety of Springfield residents. The new improvements will also make sure fire fighters are able to minimize exposure to dangerous chemicals.
"We won't be taking that stuff, those carcinogens, and all of the dirt, and the grime into those living spaces," aid Chief Blough. "The fire houses that were built 50, 60, 70 years ago they weren't as focused on that."
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.