SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — Two female African painted dogs briefly escaped from their containment area at the Henson Robinson Zoo Thursday afternoon, but officials say both were returned without incident or injury.
Lynn Zaputo, the zoo's interim director, said the painted dogs were able to escape through a "weak link" in their habitat's perimeter fence.
They didn't get far, Zaputo said, as every exhibit has a second fence to separate guests from the animals. The painted dogs were herded back to their exhibit by zookeepers and temporarily moved to another area of the zoo.
According to Zaputo, the African painted dogs were recently transferred to Henson Robinson Zoo on Tuesday.
African painted dogs are canines with multi-colored fur that are native to sub-Saharan Africa. They are listed as an endangered species.
Zaputo said the painted dogs will remain in their temporary holding area until staff members complete an assessment of the chain link fence to ensure there are no more weak links.
She said the portion that the animals escaped through has been repaired and doesn't believe the entire fence needs to be replaced.
Zaputo said Springfield Park Police was also contacted to respond to the incident, but police said it was resolved before they were needed.
No visitors were present Thursday, as the zoo is closed to the public until July 6. Zaputo said the painted dogs never left the zoo grounds.
